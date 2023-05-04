Wildwood Middle High School has several students who signed on the share skills in athletics, while working academics in the classroom. The following three Wildcat football players have signed letters of intent to play for three different universities. Other Wildcats have also signed on and will be featured in this athletic series. This week, the focus is on Jamari Dickens, Vincent Brown, Rick Harding and Zechariah Poyser.
Jamari Dickens
Jamari Dickens wore jersey number 10 and played receiver and safety for the Wildwood Wildcats. The son of April and Willie Dickens, he signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of West Florida.
Dickens said he loves everything about the game of football – “The physicality, the mind games it plays, the attack.”
He got into the game through family members who played, including his dad, he said.
Over the years, he learned that the speed of the game changes, “The older you get, the faster the game goes.”
As for advice, he said “Keep working,” noting that while it might not seem like things are working out in the beginning, they will over time.
“Keep working – keep going hard.”
He said practice is key.
“The coach puts you through a game plan for the week and you execute that game plan and you’ll be ready for the game.”
He said his strengths in the game are knowing different coverages and being able to read offense and defense.
Dickens said he’s always had confidence, even as a younger kid, in life and on the football field.
Prior to games, Dickens says a little prayer.
He plans to study physical therapy in school
Off the field, he enjoys playing video games.
Vincent Brown
Number seven for the Wildcats, Vincent Brown, played athlete and is the son of Brittany and Vincent Brown. He has three sisters - Zoe, Chloe and Kiley. The 18-year-old signed a letter of intent played football for Southeastern University.
He said he loves the game, “It’s a contact sport - you can let all your anger out, it’s a place I love to be. When I get on the football field, everything goes away,” he said.
Prior to games, he enjoys spending time with his teammates, laughing and joking around and listening to music.
“My first year of football, I didn’t want to play,” said Brown, who was five years old the first time he played.
“I didn’t want to play because I was scared - scared of the contact, scared of the older boys,” but by his second year, that fear was gone.
While he said it might have been because he had more confidence the second year, he adding that “At that age, that confidence doesn’t really matter.” He said he believes it was just a matter of growing into it.
But today, he focuses on confidence, one of the lessons he’s learned from his dad, who is also his football coach.
“I’m a small guy and he’s always telling me, don’t look at your size, just be confident - you know what you can do, just go out there and do it.”
His dad, his uncle and other members all played football.
Brown’s advice to others is the same.
“Just be confident in your ability never doubt yourself.”
He also notes that he’s “…a student of the game, watching a lot of film. Being a student of the game is all there is to football because when you study it just makes things easier,” he said.
His studies at university will include a focus on sports management and while he said he has the NFL dream, he also wants to get into a sports agency and manage athletes.
Of college, he said it’s “Just another step towards success.”
As for sports icons, he said it’s really those who play in his position.
He said while in some ways, playing football for his dad on the Wildcat team made it easier, experiencing the coaching side of his dad at the high school a challenge.
He said his dad is “the most chill person you ever want to meet,” at home, but on the football field, it’s tough love and wanting him to be the best.
“On that field, it’s all business,” he said with humor.
Rick Harding
Rick Harding, 18, played outside linebacker for the Wildwood Wildcats.
Harding has been playing football since he was five years old and said his family is athletic.
“My grandpa played multiple sports in high school,” and he has older brothers who played football, he said.
Originally from Dunnellon, he moved to Lady Lake when he was in the seventh grade and began attending Wildwood Middle High School as a junior. He’s the son of Jennifer and Timothy Harding and has seven siblings - Wallace, Luke, Rick, Jonathan, Patrick, Anastasia and Jennykate.
He said he has a real passion for the game, noting it’s very intense and requires a lot of discipline.
“I loved working at and getting better and better.”
As for discipline, he’s said that’s something that Wildcats head coach Vincent Brown requires a lot of.
Harding was comfortable moving over to play at Wildwood because Brown had coached him on a league team.
Football has been a lesson in perseverance for Harding, who said he’s had several injuries, including a broken wrist for part of a season.
He said in football sometimes there’s, “Losing when you have a good team and you know you should have won,” but, there are “… wins and losses. One loss doesn’t define the future of your team.”
Football offers the team connection, building relationships as players come together for the game, according to Harding. He said it brings people together and it’s taken him places, including to college on a scholarship.
Harding signed on to play for South Carolina Erskine, what he said is a high level D2 program. He plans to study pre-law. Although he’s not sure what type of law yet, he’s looking at criminal.
He said his mom has always told him that he has the personality and skillset to choose it as a career.
“I like to debate a lot,” he said, adding with humor he’s not sure if that’s good or not. He said he has an eagerness and is easy to talk to.
“My uncle is a lawyer,” he said, adding, “I think he inspired me a lot.”
And “…always that voice in the back of my head.”
Harding said his strengths are in his tenacity and as an explosive player.
“I’m fast and I hit hard,” adding that in the game, “Somebody’s going backwards, it’s not gonna be me.”
He used to enjoy playing offense, but when the time came for him to get serious about he ended up on defense.
He said there are so many people who have contributed to his success so far, citing teachers he had from The Villages school he attended for years and a Christian school he attended when he was younger, adding that he doesn’t think teachers get enough recognition.
He said his coaches have been moved him forward with the discipline and brotherhood.
He said making the move to Wildwood was a change, leaving a team behind, but something that worked, noting he had already played under Brown when he was 12 years – it was for the Stampeders team. He also played on that team with Brown’s son Vincent and a few other Wildwood players.
“One of the main reasons I came over is his leadership, and I knew he would develop me,” he said.
“Anywhere he goes, he’s going to bring success,” Harding said of Brown, noting he requires a lot of discipline from players.
He said Brown has said, coaches can raise you to be a good football player and that’s great, but a good man - that’s better. He said Brown also insists that they put everything on the line if they want to make it on the Wildcats team, offering an energy and drive that encouraged him to work forward, even on days when he might not feel like it.
And Harding credits his dad, who is “… a great father, and has taught “really good life lessons.”
He said he has been a “…great support in my life.”
Harding said he before games, he’s enjoyed doing eye blacks (the black under player’s eyes during the game), reciting a Psalm from the Holy Bible and praying.
He works to be a leader and encourage others and said he’s heard it from other players who were tired and didn’t want to do one more sprint.
He said they’ve told him, if he could do it, they could do it.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said.
Harding said he had a good season and good film and things were off to a slow start, but Erskine was the first school to offer him a scholarship and once they did, offers came in, adding he was “… very fueled about that offer.”
Zechariah Poyser
Zechariah Poyser started playing football when he was young – Pop Warner was the early experience for him. In high school, he was number 0 for the Wildwood Wildcats, playing wide receiver and defense.
This fall, Zechariah Poyser will start his first year at Jacksonville State University, signing a letter of intent to play for the team this spring, earning a scholarship. He plans to pursue a career in physical education or sports management, he said.
“I feel like it’s a blessing from God,” he said, explaining that he hadn’t even planned on playing football and it was football that earned him the scholarship. He enjoyed football when he was younger, basketball was the game he began to focus on as he entered the tenth grade, leaving football behind.
He said basketball requires more personal skill, allowing the player more control over their success.
But football - football is a team sport and more of a “family thing,” he said, referencing his teammates as brothers. It was Coach Vincent Brown that encouraged him to join the Wildcat team.
And Poyser enjoys catching the ball.
“I feel like I’m a ball hog - I’m always catching ball,” he said with humor, noting he’s going for it when he can.
He’s the son of Amanda and Collin Poyser and has four siblings - Joseph, Terrell, Anayah and Destiny. He said his parents weren’t surprised when he got the scholarship, but they were excited for him.
“They always felt like I was a good athlete,” he said.
While he would love to make it to the NFL, Poyser has other hopes as well. He said he wants to help youth from Wildwood get to college and achieve their dreams and goals. Offering motivation and guidance will be key there, according to Poyser.
He’s already got advice for younger players. “I tell them don’t rely on somebody else to get you somewhere and always keep God first.”
He cites his biggest strength as God.
“God’s on my side,” and prior to games, no rituals, other than prayer, he said.
Of his confidence, “I always had brothers and cousins to compete with,” which built his competitive edge.
From school, he said he looks up to Wildwood graduate Marcus Niblack, who went on to play at college.
He also referenced his older brother and cousin - Joseph Poyser and Alfred Corbin.
Off the field, “Mostly I’m a homebody,” hanging out with friends and family or working out.
While he’s not nervous about the change and the new school, he said it is “…just going to be tough to start over. It’s always uncomfortable to start over.”
He credits Coach Vincent Brown with teaching him to “… just keep going,” even when you been knocked down.
“To always have confidence.”
He also credits basketball coach Dwayne Lyals, noting he helped him connect spiritually and “in realizing how great God is.”