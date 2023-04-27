The Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team participated in FCDI State Championship this month.
Wildwood Middle High School Debate is growing, according to their sponsor, Illiana Miranda.
“We started with five students who were open to learning last year, and we are now 18 strong. We have very active varsity, novice and middle school teams,” said Illiana.
“In March, we competed at the National Speech and Debate 2023 Championship Qualifier and a few have made it to nationals in Phoenix.
In April, we competed in the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative (FCDI) State Championships and brought home four trophies. Over the past year, I can see our students more confident in their skills and the best is yet to come,” she said.
AmandaLesly Miranda, Oscar Rubio and Jose Carvajal Beltran took second place in World School Debate.
Esley Villeda Castillo was a finalist in Original Oratory, Alexanderia Barron was a semi-finalist.
Joey Wise was a semi-finalist in Declamation. Logan Freeman was a finalist in Impromptu and Ayanna Hall was a semi-finalist.
Joseph Wise
Joseph Wise, 13, is from Wildwood.
He said he got into debate because a friend of his was on the team.
What is it that he likes about it?
“I like to talk a lot.”
Wise was named a semi-finalist in Declamation.
Said he spent a lot of time practicing.
What are his strengths? “Talking,” he said.
His long term goals include become a baker and become dual enrolled at Lake Tech.
He also likes cats, baking, gaming, winning and skating, but notes that talking is his favorite thing to do.
He said his mom’s name is Michelle and he has two brothers – Ricky and Kenny, and three sisters – Jessie, Anna and Cheryl. He said his grandparents are Cheryl and Steve.
He said his philosophy in life is, “Have a life worth living, don’t be a sheep.”
Ayanna Hall, 17
Hall got into speech and debate because, “…because the coach was a teacher I had previously, and she told me I would excel in this program.”
She said so far, she has been successful and she really enjoys being able to speak on topics that interest her.
She earned semi-finalist in Impromptu speaking at this year’s state competition.
She said she worked hard for it and it felt good to be honored, noting that she just joined the team in January.
She credits her teacher, Illiana Miranda with helping her succeed and said one of ther strengths is being open minded.
She plans to work toward more wins and hone her skills, hoping to one day attend college and possibly even join the higher level speech/debate team.
Hall also enjoys teaching children who have special needs and says she has a “…a love for black history,” and loves to learn, any chance she gets.
Jaden Brooks, 17
Jaden Brooks said he joined the team because a friend invited him to try it out.
He said he likes that being on the team, “…gives me a chance to improve my public speaking skills.”
Brooks was named semi-finalist at state and took first place for World School Debate this year.
“I pursued these goals by working as hard as I can to understand the topic I am doing and staying confident,” he said.
He feels good about the honors, noting that “It shows how hard I worked to earn those achievements.”
He credits his debate coach, Miranda, “…because she always believes and inspires me to do my best.”
“My strengths are a good pace of talking, good eye contact and confidence,” in his voice, he said.
He plans to become a journalist, photographer and marketer in the music industry.
“My other interests are track and field, working out, playing guitar and being a journalist.”
His philosophy? “Always persevere because no matter how hard it is to reach that goal now, once you reach it, it will all be worth it.”
Along with honing his skills, Brooks also enjoys that being a part of the group enables him to meet new people and spend time with friends.
Of things that have surprised him, it’s how much he enjoys competing in debate events, he said.
If he could change anything about the most recent challenge, it was to “Prepare a little more before some events so I could have done better.”