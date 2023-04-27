Debate team 1234

Debate team members are shown the front row: Esly Villeda Castillo, Mikera Dixon, Jaden Brooks, AmandaLesly Miranda (Varsity Team); second row - Ayanna Hall, Temarionte’ Williams, Julia Temple, Alexanderia Barron (Novice Team); third row - Logan Freeman, Jose Beltran Carvajal, Malakhi Gibson, Oscar Rubio Flores (Novice Team); back row - Jordan Miranda Juarez, Jacob Clayton, Joseph Wise (Middle School Team).

The Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team participated in FCDI State Championship this month.

Wildwood Middle High School Debate is growing, according to their sponsor, Illiana Miranda.

