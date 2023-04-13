Tory Wojnarowski, 17, plays the tenor/baritone saxophone for the South Sumter Raiders.
“Music is something that you can look to for an outlet for any type of feelings. I know that if I am upset, angry or happy, they all can be used within my playing to help drive the music. Also, I know that this is the same case for many others,” she said of music.
“I chose the saxophone because it was the weird looking thing sitting on the table of instruments and I knew that I wanted to play it,” said the Lake Panasoffkee teen.
“I began playing in sixth grade on the tenor saxophone because that was the type of saxophone I had available to me then and there.”
Of challenging things in music, she said the most difficult was learning to “…play all of the faster rhythms.”
The easiest? General playing and marching.
Wojnarowski is one of the woodwind captains in the band and has been commended for the National Merit Scholarship.
In order to be a captain, she said went through an interview process. As for the commendation, she scored high on the PSAT.
She credits her mom with guiding her in her life.
“She has supported me throughout my band life.”
She sees her strengths in music in general playing, “And I am able to help others when they need it. In general, my main strength is in math.”
“In music, I would like to keep playing my saxophone, but in life I hope to become an actuary,” she said of her future plans.
Her mother is Rosemay and she has one brother, Philip.
She notes her philosophy in working on music is, “Practice, practice, practice!!!”