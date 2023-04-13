Tory Wojnarowski

Tory Wojnarowski, 17, plays the tenor/baritone saxophone for the South Sumter Raiders.

Tory Wojnarowski, 17, plays the tenor/baritone saxophone for the South Sumter Raiders.

“Music is something that you can look to for an outlet for any type of feelings. I know that if I am upset, angry or happy, they all can be used within my playing to help drive the music. Also, I know that this is the same case for many others,” she said of music.

Recommended for you