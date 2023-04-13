A 62-year-old woman was killed Saturday, when she failed to put her vehicle in park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release.
It was just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, when The Villages resident was backing out of a driveway on Fringe Tree Trail and collided with a parked SUV on the opposing side of the roadway, near Knotty Pine Terrace. The driver then traveled forward, to her driveway, to inspect the damage, failing to place her SUV in park. As she exited the SUV, the vehicle rolled back and traveled over her, causing fatal injuries, according to the FHP press release.