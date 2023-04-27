Zane Paul Stalter

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning, after detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) served a search warrant on a home in The Villages, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zane Paul Stalter (03/20/1948) was arrested on 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Due to the number of videos, his charges were reclassified as second-degree felonies, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

