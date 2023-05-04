detour map

A detour is in effect from construction on Marsh Bend Trail between C.R. 500 and C.R. 470, now closed for reconstruction for approximately four weeks.

In addition, the older section of C.R. 470 will be temporarily closed from C.R. 500 to Marsh Bend Trail, with a section of C.R. 470 from Marsh Bend to Bexley Trail, permanently removed.

