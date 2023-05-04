This is one story in a series that the Sumter Sun Times will publish over future months. The focus is on government employees and elected officials – helping the public to get to know the people serving them in their communities. The list will include staff and representatives from all aspects - utilities, parks, administration, etc.
This week, Center Hill’s city clerk, Diane Lamb is featured.
“Love what you do or move on and find what you love. And be kind to people because you may be the only kindness they see for the day.”
For Diane Lamb, it’s the philosophy of her career. She’s served as Center Hill’s city clerk for 23 years now, coming on board when a former mayor contacted her about the clerk position.
A Sumter County native, she feels her strengths are definitely in finance. She also worked to learn all she could from leaders around the county – Kelly Marcoux, Dana Waters and the late Joy Coleman. Marcoux and Coleman from the City of Bushnell. Marcoux was in human resources, Coleman and Waters were both city clerks.
They “… were my go-to people with work issues.”
Along with their support, she credits her parents for instilling a good work ethic and morals in her success.
Of what she is most proud, it’s her part in getting the city on an even keel financially.
“The city wasn’t in very good financial shape when I started. There were days that I didn’t even know if I could meet payroll. And the only time the phone rang was from debt collectors, but I worked hard and long hours and got us where we are now,” she said.
Lamb said the first thing she had to do was get all the accounts to balance, so they could determine what funds they actually had. Once things were balanced, they ended up cashing in a CD for funds, because insurance for the city had been cancelled.
She said after they “…closed out the CD, it got us to where we could save some money.”
Lamb noted she’s had a lot of firsts in the job, including some negative “firsts” - her dislike of the politics that come with it and learning that not everyone is always truthful.
“I tell everyone that asks me, I’ve had a lot of firsts in this job.”
But, she loves the finance (her background was in banking and accounting) and feels the most aspect of the job is to “…serve my residents with integrity,” and to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money.
Her hope is that residents know she is someone who genuinely cares about the city and is there for them.
At 53, she has received her certified clerk’s certificate and city manager’s certificate, a bachelor’s in science and is currently working on her master’s degree. She also has a finance certificate and has attended the Leadership Sumter Program.
She said she worked on those achievements through college classes and the Florida League of Cities.
“I have achieved all my goals, but in life, I just want to live life to the fullest because life is short and no one is promised tomorrow,” she said.
Outside work, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, with humor pointing out there is nothing surprising to learn about her, “…I’m an open book,” she said.