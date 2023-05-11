David Neal Myles

A Sumterville man was arrested on felony battery and theft charges Saturday, May 6, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report filed by Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Kelsey Bridgeman.

The search for David Neal Myles, 40, began earlier in the afternoon and involved the agency’s helicopter, but was suspended just after 6 p.m., with the suspect still at large, according to the sheriff’s office. Myles was found later, arrested at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 25th Court and C.R. 528 by sheriff’s Dep. Allen, according to the report.

