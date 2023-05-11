A Sumterville man was arrested on felony battery and theft charges Saturday, May 6, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report filed by Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Kelsey Bridgeman.
The search for David Neal Myles, 40, began earlier in the afternoon and involved the agency’s helicopter, but was suspended just after 6 p.m., with the suspect still at large, according to the sheriff’s office. Myles was found later, arrested at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 25th Court and C.R. 528 by sheriff’s Dep. Allen, according to the report.
He was arrested for battery and theft of a person over 65, as well as hindering a victim from communication with law enforcement during the commission of an offense, according to the report.
The incident between Myles and the victim began between just after 2 p.m. that afternoon when the suspect made demands of the victim and began acting “psychotic”. By the time the altercation was over, the victim’s cell phone, computer and wallet with credit cards and driver’s license were missing, along with their car and house keys, according to the sheriff’s office report.
A Samsung television, estimated at $1,000 was also destroyed.
Myles was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center with no bond.