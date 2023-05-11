A 28-year-old Orlando man was tased and arrested after reportedly attempting to carjack two people in the parking lot at Lake Panasoffkee Hardware, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man, Matthew Padgett, reportedly approached the first victim as he was getting into his car, after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.
While the victim was inside the car, Padgett reportedly pulled on the door handle to gain entry, pointing a knife and telling the victim to get out of the car.
The victim said he told Padgett to back off and the suspect then began to approach the second victim, who was inside another vehicle. Padgett reportedly opened the door with the knife in his hand. The victim pushed the suspect away and drew his legally concealed firearm. The suspect back away, but then came back again, yelling.
When Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Justin St. Clair arrived, Padgett was reportedly standing near the trunk on the driver’s side of a vehicle. The deputy approached the suspect and gave him verbal commands to come towards him, but the suspect disobeyed and began walking around the car.
“As I approached, the defendant, who had a close pocketknife in his hands at the time, began to once again walk away from me and opened the pocketknife …,” the St. Clair wrote, noting that Padgett was making statements like, “You going to have to Tase me.”
When he refused to listen to the deputy’s commands, Padgett was tased and put in handcuffs.
A criminal history check listed a past guilty conviction for grand theft in Citrus County.
According to the report, he was arrested for two counts of robbery carjacking with a weapon and resisting arrest without violence, with bond set at $70,000.