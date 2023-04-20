Operation Medicine Cabinet is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), in cooperation with The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will provide the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Residents can bring their old medicines for safe disposal to the Walmart store located at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
However, they cannot accept needles or any liquids – only unwanted medications.
Deputies will accept your unwanted or expired medications for safe and easy disposal to prevent drug misuse or injury.
Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition will provide drug de-activation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, according to the SCSO.
The office notes that rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
The sheriff’s office also has permanent drop box locations available, all year long, at each of their offices around the county.
Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs at: www.sumtercap.org