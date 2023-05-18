Sherri Robinson

Sherri Evans Robinson

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of physical abuse allegations against an ESE teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, according to a sheriff's office press release.

According to the release, the allegations against Robinson stated that Robinson would pull the hair and ears of a special needs child to gain compliance, knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort.

