On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of physical abuse allegations against an ESE teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, according to a sheriff's office press release.
According to the release, the allegations against Robinson stated that Robinson would pull the hair and ears of a special needs child to gain compliance, knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort.
The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation, interviewed witnesses and concluded the defendant engaged in physical force to gain compliance from a special needs child in her class when the victim acted out.
On May 11, Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter
County Detention Center for cruelty toward child - abuse without great bodily
harm, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-