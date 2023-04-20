The Sumter County Republican Club hosts monthly meetings at Shooter’s World in The Villages.
This Thursday, April 20, their guest speaker will be Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Wilton Simpson.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Sumter County Republican Club hosts monthly meetings at Shooter’s World in The Villages.
This Thursday, April 20, their guest speaker will be Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Wilton Simpson.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Billy Bowles, president of the club, said Simpson is expected to speak on some of the projects that he plans to work on while in office.
Shooter’s World is located 4988 C.R. 44A in The Villages, behind Brownwood.