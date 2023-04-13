The City of Wildwood held a community meeting last Thursday to discuss planned improvements to Broken Oak Drive and are currently accepting comments via email.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 1:12 am
Still under design, the project is anticipated to change traffic patterns, resulting in one-way traffic between St. Clair St. and Woodlane Ave. Wildwood officials and consulting engineers from Kimley-Horn answered questions and listened to resident concerns during the meeting.
The road is just north of Huey Street, between St. Clair and Powell, according to Wildwood spokesperson Linda Piotrowicz.
The road is fairly short, but does provide access to Woodlane Meadows, a small development in the area. Narrow, the pavement is in bad shape and there are also several trees, including some in the middle of the road, she said.
The plan is to try and preserve as many of the trees as possible and to make a section of Broken Oak as a one-way street, because there’s not enough room to widen it as a two-way street, meeting state road requirements.
They will consider all input received before finalizing the design presented to the city commission for approval.
“Our goal is to keep as many of the majestic oak trees along this road as possible,” explained Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury.
“We recognize these trees are loved by the community and have come to define this neighborhood. Creating a one-way traffic segment enables us to preserve nearly every large tree while improving drainage, pavement conditions and safety.”
City Manager Jason McHugh was set to update the commission on the project during their regularly-scheduled meeting this past Monday morning, at 9 a.m.
The public can submit additional comments via email to LPiotrowicz@wildwood-fl.gov.