To say it’s been dry would be an understatement. Our region has not seen appreciable rainfall for some time now. Both surface (lake/river) and groundwater (aquifer) levels have been steadily dropping over the past four months.
January through March, our region received just over three inches of rainfall, which is only a third of the historical average rainfall (9.5 inches) for the first three months of the year.
Last month, we received less than an inch, much lower than the March historical average (3.8 inches).
More recently, rainfall increased in April - Sumter County received an average of 1.7 inches so far this month.
Water levels and flows are still slowly declining, however, and that trend will likely continue unless the area receives substantially more rain or until the summer wet season begins in June.
Region-wide aquifer (groundwater) levels have continued to drop and are currently in the 39th percentile, well below average, and much lower than they were a year ago (84th percentile).
The 50th percentile is average - half the time levels have been higher and half the time they’ve been lower. So, the 39th percentile means recorded aquifer levels have only been lower this time of year 39% of the time.
Withlacoochee River (from the Green Swamp downstream past Hwy 200):
It’s normal for river levels and flows to slowly decline this time of year. Sometimes, spring rainfall will cause a substantial rebound, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.
Water levels and flows along the Withlacoochee River have steadily dropped since late November. In areas with high riverbanks and a narrow channel (like Trilby and Ridge Manor) the Withlacoochee has fallen seven to eight feet in the past four months.
In other areas, where the river is wider and flows can spread out (Nobleton and S.R. 44) the river has dropped two to three feet since late November.
In the Green Swamp, where the river begins, flows have all but ceased as many of the wetlands are now dry. Just last month, the Withlacoochee River dropped another foot.
River levels and flows are now several feet lower than they were this time last year and we can expect further declines unless our area receives significant rainfall soon.
Lake Panasoffkee and Wysong:
Lake Panasoffkee which provides year-round flow to the Withlacoochee River.
Water levels in Panasoffkee rise and fall throughout the year, based on changing inflows and outflows that are governed by rainfall. When flows are low, the Wysong Structure on the Withlacoochee River can also influence Lake Panasoffkee.
Incoming spring flows to Lake Panasoffkee have been dropping in recent weeks, due to less rain. Measured inflows from Little Jones Creek and Shady Brook fell by 30% in March. Outflow from Lake Panasoffkee to the Withlacoochee declined by 32% over the past month. Overall, the water level on Lake Panasoffkee dropped two inches in March.
Currently, the 230-foot-wide main gate at Wysong is fully raised, while the 19-foot-wide independent gate is mostly raised. River flows at Wysong decreased by 75% in March.
If river flows continue to drop, Wysong will have to be incrementally lowered to allow the river to flow downstream. This will cause water levels on Lake Panasoffkee to drop even quicker than they are now. The only way to prevent this is for our region to receive substantial rainfall in the coming weeks.