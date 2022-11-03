With 14 personal records, three season highs and a new program record, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) men’s and women’s cross country competed among 29 other NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA teams at the FSU Invitational in Tallahassee this past Oct. 7.
The men’s team posted a top-20 finish overall and was second among NJCAA teams, after Daytona State.
Sophomore Colton Berquist shattered the school record he broke just two weeks ago by almost an entire minute, with an 8,000-meter time of 25:37.9. Berquist and Eastern Florida’s Dyaton Law were battling a downhill sprint to the finish line, finishing just one tenth of a second apart.
Berquist was the top finisher for the Lakehawks and fourth among NJCAA runners. Following Berquist’s lead, the men’s team was 10-for-10 with PRs, with all 10 Lakehawk runners setting new personal bests.
RESULTS
• Cooper Krug came next for the Lakehawks, with a time of 26:48.7, good for eighth among the NJCAA. Krug is also now the third fastest men’s runner in program history after Berquist and All-American alumnus, Alex Croy.
• Caleb Melendez finished with a time of 27:10.1
• Nikolas Gibson finished at 27:39.0
• Julio Rojas and Santos Aguilar finished back-to-back, Rojas with a time of 27:44.0 and Aguilar with a time of 28:00.5.
• Freshman Tavin Bradshaw followed with a time of 28:57.0
• Eric Major at 30:01.3. Cody Canterbury finished with a time of 31:22.7
• Rosendo Tovar-Corono rounded out the Lakehawks with a time of 34:27.1.
“We’ve had some really tough workouts, both in the gym and on the track this past week and the hard work is paying off,” said head coach, Christy Snellgroves.
“The men’s team performed phenomenally,” she said.
WOMENS TEAM
The Lakehawk women competed in a field of 280 runners with significantly improved postings.
They individually posted four personal records and several others within seconds of their best times.
• Lily Novac was the top-finisher for LSSC with a stellar PR of 22:02.8
• Annagrace Weathers came next posting a time of 23:16.8
• Meridith Richemond at a season-best 23:44.9, just six seconds shy of her personal best time. Solerys Torres Cardona posted a time of 23:57.3
• Katelyn Lopez not far behind at 24:10.8, knocking off three minutes from her previous personal best time.
• Alexis Doll posted a season-best 24:45.3
• Anna Delena recorded a new PR of 25:23.5
• Stacey Clark finished at 25:36.7, good for a new season-best
• Carley Carrol rounded out the Lakehawks beating her previous best by four minutes with a time of 30:32.2.
“I am very proud of the women’s team and their drive to get better every week. We will be pushing hard the next two weeks striving to achieve personal and collective goals as a team,” said Snellgroves.
The team followed up in Tampa, for the USF Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15.
