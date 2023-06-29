Man charged with attempted murder
An Inverness man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder, aggravated assault and grand theft, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
Tony Mcanally, 29, was arrested after colliding with two vehicles and fleeing police in connection with a home invasion and grand theft auto, according to an SCSO press release.
According to the SCSO, the chain of events began at approximately 11:24 a.m. when deputies were responding to a physical disturbance just outside the city limits of Wildwood. While responding and attempting to locate the suspect who fled on foot, a red Dodge pickup truck, towing a landscaping trailer was traveling south on Legion St. at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Legion and S.R. 44, colliding with a tractor-trailer, then fleeing westbound. The collision occurred right next to a marked patrol car. As the Dodge approached the intersection of S.R. 44 and U.S. 301, the truck collided with the back of a smaller pickup and the male driver exited the Dodge. Later identified as Tony Mcanally, he reportedly pulled on the passenger side door handle of a car stopped for the red light. He was unsuccessful in getting that door open and the vehicle sped off. Mcanally then approached the truck he collided with, forcefully opened the door and began pulling on the male driver. As the marked Sumter County patrol vehicle was coming to a stop, they observed Mcanally get the male out of the truck and begin to punch him in the face repeatedly. The victim was able to get free as Mcanally entered the victim’s truck and attempted to put it in gear, according to the SCSO.
The suspect was given commands to exit the vehicle and lay on the ground and during that time, a concerned citizen helped intervene until Mcanally complied and the Wildwood Police Department arrived. He was then secured in handcuffs, according to the press release.
The SCSO noted that during the investigation, authorities learned that Mcanally was the suspect of the original call for service, where he fled that scene, entering Wildwood city limits and committed a home invasion, grand theft auto and several other offenses.
Mcanally was arrested for attempted murder, two counts aggravated assault, armed burglary, carjacking, criminal mischief and simple battery.
No additional information is available at this time.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).