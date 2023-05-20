A 38-year-old Webster woman was killed on Thursday, May 18, after being struck by a vehicle in Hernando County.
At approximately 9:21 p.m., the vehicle, a sedan with a man and woman inside, was traveling eastbound on Ridge Manor Boulevard, west of Knollwood Drive, when they approached a vehicle that had slowed rapidly and begun to pull to the outside shoulder.
The first vehicle traveled around the second vehicle to pass and collided with the woman, standing in the westbound lane.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the identity of those involved in a vehicle crash.