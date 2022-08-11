We are privileged to have many transplants from across our country who make Florida their new home and take time in their retirement to help in their new community. Our August Volunteer of the Month, Joe Nizolak, is one of those kind people. This “Jersey Boy,” from Point Pleasant, can still easily reach either the Gulf or the Atlantic if he needs sand between his toes …but at our shelter, it’s cat litter on many days and he doesn’t mind at all.
Joe and his family always had a dog, but no cats, as his mom wasn’t too fond of them then – not until she met his cats and quickly fell in love with them. Their very intelligent shepherd mix, aptly named Sheppy, was his responsibility and Joe thinks his dog helped to develop his ability to empathize, as well as become a better caregiver for others.
Joe and his wife, Ruth-Marie, have a full furry house now, with four cats and a dog. Tucker, the 11-year-old, gentle Labrador that they adopted in 2013, is known throughout their neighborhood by greeting everyone and showing off his toy, held securely in his mouth. While he’s willing to show, he’s not willing to share.
Milo is the 13-year-old Maine Coon they adopted when they lived in Washington state. He is their “resident masseuse” as he will knead on you for hours. Harley, a recent addition, is a beautiful Himalayan/Maine Coon who loves to help himself to a medium rare steak if it is on the “people” menu.
“He’s a big boy and if you are not paying attention, he will grab your steak and run off with it,” Joe said.
Teddy and Smokey Bear, their teacup Persian siblings are inseparable, but have very different personalities.
Joe explains that, “Smokey is completely ‘his own little man’ and will interact with you only when he absolutely must - like when he wants a treat. Teddy, on the other hand, loves attention and will flop down on the bed next to you for petting and head noogies! When he’s had his fix, he will race out of the room and find one of his catnip stuffed mice to bring back to you as a gift for your attention.”
Joe shares why volunteering is important to him and for the animals in our care. “The work that the shelter does is reason enough to volunteer! I really enjoy helping animals and think our shelter does a much better job than many others I’ve visited. I’ve never seen a shelter with a ‘Catty Shack’ or ‘Kitten Wonderland,’ where the cats get to roam freely and enjoy life, while awaiting their fur-ever homes.”
Joe added that there are many ways to help the animals feel comfortable and safe until their adoption day. He points out that the basics of cleaning, feeding and watering are personally rewarding when you see them living healthily and happily while there. Even something as mundane as laundry is rewarding because he’s sure the pets appreciate having clean blankets and beds to sleep on.
Joe adds that the chores and the hands-on nurturing time are all “…integral parts in the happiness, security and trust with the animals. They need you and will show their appreciation. They depend on us and Karma smiles on you when you help those who need someone to care for them.”
A special memory for Joe was on the adoption day of his cats, Teddy and Smokey. “While it may be a little selfish, my best moment at the shelter was seeing them for the first time, when I picked them up to bring home. I think they knew their new lives were about to start.”
Ruth-Marie immediately fell in love with them, as did Tucker. He attributes the cats’ quick acclimation and comfort in their home “because of the work done by many shelter volunteers.”
For Joe, each day at YOUR Humane Society SPCA forges great memories; Harley, the shelter’s campus cat, makes a point to greet him as he walks up to the Catty Shack or Mushu gently taps him for attention and Scooter delivers his own monologue as Joe takes care of their outside boxes. Time with other team volunteers, with common interests, have formed new friendships and Joe considers this a special blessing too.
Along with helping tend to the cats and kittens on our campus, Joe collects pet supplies and food donations from other Villagers and helps spread the word about our shelter’s events across social media and through word of mouth. His efforts and compassion are truly valued and deserve the recognition.
If you are interested in becoming a lifesaver, let us know YOUR talents and interests and we’ll have you join our great team of animal lovers! There are so many opportunities for volunteers from time with the animals to fundraising, office help, facility care and landscaping, humane education and more. There are plenty of new friends to make: dogs, cats and even humans! If you’re interested in volunteering, email us at volunteering@hsspca.org or call us at 352-793-9117. We would love to see you at an orientation soon!