The National Retiree Legislative Network (NRLN) and the NRLN Villages Chapter are partners in making sure that retirees have a strong voice in Washington, DC. Jim Bodenner, Chapter Leadership Team Member joined other leaders of the NRLN, retiree associations and chapters in February to lobby for the key parts of the NRLN’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill.
The National Retiree Legislative Network (NRLN) is supporting passage of Social Security 2100 Act in Congress that will fund the program for the next 75 years. The NRLN is advocating that original Medicare enrollees have access to the special benefits being offered by MA; The NRLN supports S. 4199 in the Senate Committee on Finance and H.R. 3 passed in the House in December; the NRLN is lobbying for legislation to require plan mergers to be reviewed in advance by the PBGC and IRS and challenged if necessary; the NRLN has a proposal regarding a limitation on recovering pension overpayment, due to a calculation error - the legislation would clarify that a company does not have a fiduciary duty to recoup overpayments, but if it chooses to do so, it must be done within three years of the initial overpayment. Further, the company may not recoup more than 10% of the amount of the overpayment per year, and it may not recoup against a beneficiary of a participant. Your individual contribution is very important to the NRLN and your Chapter.
On Aug. 25 the National Retiree Legislative Network, (NRLN) closed its survey which opened on July 13. The purpose of the survey was to collect information on what NRLN members over age 55 pay for healthcare under the coverages of their various insurance plan types; how healthcare costs affect their economic stability, and to assess their interest in adding an out-of-pocket cap to original Medicare – would it help them meet financial obligations.
There were 3,312 survey participants. Their responses to questions showed they mainly rely on original Medicare and a private supplement plan (Medigap) or a Medicare Advantage plan for healthcare but costs are eating way their fixed income.
The participants in the survey were from all 50 states. They retired from 161 companies or public entities. Ages of responders ranged from 55 to over 85 with and the average age of 78.