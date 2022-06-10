Trademark Metals Recycling broke ground on 60 acres of industrial land in Sumter County, recently.
The new, advanced metal recovery facility will utilize the latest recycling-industry
technology to produce raw materials that will re-enter the global supply chain and advance
global environmental sustainability.
Several years of planning and cooperation between Trademark Metals Recycling’s management team, Sumter County Economic Development, SECO Energy and the City of Bushnell preceded the groundbreaking event.
Site work is expected to take about three months, followed y vertical construction.
The production facility is projected to employ approximately 80 workers at the completion of phase one, with future phases being contemplated. Trademark Metals Recycling will be staffing the facility with experienced equipment operators, welders, mechanics and other positions over the next 12 months.
Trademark Metals Recycling, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The David J. Joseph
Company, (DJJ), one of the USA’s largest scrap brokers/processors. DJJ is part of Nucor Corporation’s family of companies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Nucor, through the David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron/direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and process ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler.
Sumter County and the City of Bushnell welcome the investment and job creation Trademark
Metals Recycling is bringing to our community.
