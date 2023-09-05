Cecil Franklin “Frank” Murphy, 79
Webster
Cecil Franklin “Frank” Murphy, 79, of Webster, Fl. passed away on Sept. 1, 2023 under the care of Advent Health, Orlando, Fl. Frank was born on Oct. 14, 1943 in Ochloknee, Ga. to Daniel and Corine (Clark) Murphy. He worked for many years for Sumter Electric as an Operations Supervisor. He enjoyed gardening, traveling overseas, fishing and watching the Florida Gators.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Marina Murphy; his children - Joanne Alderman (Bobby) of Webster, Fl. and Larry Murphy of Webster, Fl.; his two brothers-in-law - Mario and Leon; and his four sisters-in-law - Ryoko, Felisa, Faith and Helena.
A Viewing for Frank is arranged for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Purcell Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home in Bushnell, Fl. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a procession to follow to Garden of Memories, where Frank will be laid to rest alongside his family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. All arrangements are entrusted to Purcell Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home of Bushnell, Fl
Pamela Lorraine Bryant, 73
Bushnell
Pamela Lorraine Bryant, 79, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Inverness, Florida on Aug. 17, 2023. Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Patsy Simmons, 89
Lake Panasoffkee
Patsy Simons, 89, of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl. passed away on Aug. 28, 2023. Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Autrey “Buddy” Charles Tompkins, 89
Webster
Autrey “Buddy” Charles Tompkins, 89, of Webster, Fl. passed away on Sept. 2, 2023 in Dade City, Florida. Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mable Agnes Stokes, 90
Bushnell
Mable Agnes Stokes, 90, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Bushnell, Fl. on Aug. 31, 2023. Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.