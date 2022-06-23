Patricia Ann Deal, 76, of Plant City, Fl., passed away in Plant City on June 8, 2022.
Delores Anne Arnold, 76, of Wildwood, Fl. passed away in Wildwood on May 28, 2022.
Evelyn H. Howell, 88, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Bushnell on June 4, 2022. She was born in Donalsonville, Ga. on Jan. 2, 1934 to Alva and Sadie Hurst. She attended First Baptist Church of Webster. \She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 69 years: Carroll Howell of Bushnell; daughter: Renee Knight (Mike) of Ocoee; son: Greg (Lori) Howell of Winter Garden; grandchildren: Michelle, David, Michael, Keith, Amber, Jessica; great-grandchildren: Brad, Evelyn, Jude, Christopher, Emily and Landon; great-great-grandchildren: Nathen and Conlyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Alva and Sadie Hurst; grandson: Jeremy Stremkowski and 10 siblings. A service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. (with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at First Baptist Church of Webster - Pastor Don Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories.