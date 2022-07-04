Gippie Diana Leitner Watson,
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Gippie Diana Leitner Watson. Affectionately known as Diney, Grammy, or Granny D. Diana was born in Ocala, Florida on Feb. 2, 1932. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonidus Leitner Junior, Cammie Loise Peeples Leitner Hooks, and her stepfather Robert Lee Hooks. Her two beautiful sisters, Virginia May Leitner Barry and Imogene Ann Leitner Tilton Cox. Her husband William Steve Watson and her beloved, beautiful, talented artist daughter, Dyla Warren. Diana has three grandsons Jack, Jacob, and Jimmy Warren and one great grandson, Daxton Warren. Diana was a very talented artist, designer and photographer.
She was a collector of people and animals. Once she met you, you were family. Diana passed June 21st, 2022. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Because of Diana’s love of animals, we are asking in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation to K9 Hoby, Inc. “Ruffhaus Training Center” at 22111 Obrien Road, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida 34737. Phone number: 352-408-9854. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10 a.m. at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL. Services are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood.