Anthony Luiz, III

Wildwood, FL
Anthony “Tony” Luiz III, age 79, of Wildwood FL., went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2023. He was born in Attleboro, Mass, to Anthony Luiz, Jr. and Loretta Benoit.
Tony found joy with his family and cherished the times they were all together. Nothing made him smile that bright, white, perfect smile more than having a house full of friends and family, dancing and laughing.
He was outgoing, charismatic and he was deeply active with his hot rods, motorcycles, Nascar racing and had a deep love for horses. He took great pride in his work, having been the owner of A. Luiz Trucking for over 40 years.
Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years Vivienne Luiz of Wildwood, FL. who lovingly called him Lou.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 320 E Dade Ave, Bushnell, FL. 33513, with Father V.
Reception will follow at the St Lawrence Social Hall (red building across the street from the church).