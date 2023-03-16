Hugh Milton, 72
Hugh Milton, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born Dec, 4, 1950, in Ocala, Fl. to T.C. and Eunice (nee Matthews) Milton.
Hugh retired from CSX Railroad as an Engineer after 40 years of service. He was a deacon in the Baptist church and played softball for the church. He enjoyed his trips with the grandchildren to the Great Smoky Mountains.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marsha (nee Fussell) Milton; son, John (Nanette) Milton; daughters: Valerie (Mike) Edmondson and Sarah (Raymond) Brewer; Brothers: Charles (Carolyn) Milton, Doug (Elaine) Milton and Tommy (Becky) Milton; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church 11712 Co Rd 239, Oxford, Fl. 34484.
Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home
410 Webster St. Wildwood.
Ute Christine Luffman, 83
Coleman, FL
Ute Christine Luffman, 83, of Coleman, Fl. passed away in Leesburg, Fl. on March 02, 2023.
Purcell Chapel – Beyers Funeral Home, Bushnell.