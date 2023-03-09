John Preston (J.P.) Morgan, 93
Webster, FL
J.P. Morgan, 93, of Webster, Fl., passed away in Zephyrhills, Fl. on Feb. 28, 2023. He was born in Coleman, Fl. to Sumpter “Pat” and Rosa Althea Morgan on Nov. 10, 1929. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Webster.
He enjoyed fishing, dancing, singing, playing his guitar and listening to music. He loved supporting the South Sumter Raider football team. He liked relaxing outdoors on the Morgan Pond. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son: Timothy Morgan of Webster, Fl.; grandchildren: Ellen (Bo), Misty (Fremiot), Wendy (Rickey) and Justin (Mandy); great-grandchildren: Quintyn (Danielle), Colby, Dylan, Tara, Cayle, Isaac, Samuel, Clark, Casen, Colton and Cora Lou; great-great-granddaughter: Sevie; daughters-in-law: Mary Lou Morgan, Peggy Morgan and Penny Burton.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Ellen Joanne Morgan; sons: Michael Joe Morgan and Preston Olin Ross Morgan.
All arrangements are being handled by Purcell Chapel- Beyers Funeral Home in Bushnell, Florida.
Richard "Jack" L. Stafford, 88
Ocala, FL
Richard “Jack” L. Stafford, 88, of Ocala, FL passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born June 29, 1934, in Helen, W.VA to Julius and Ethyl (nee Trivett) Stafford.
Jack was a real estate developer. He also loved hunting, fishing and just generally the outdoors, having explored many states he was fond of Virginia, Montana and Florida.
He was preceded by his parents and sisters: Carolyn Evans and Pamela Stafford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jeanette (nee Moser) Stafford; son - Rick (Renee) Stafford, daughter - Kelly Stafford; stepchildren: Ruthie, Michael, Charlie, Jimmy, Morgan and Tracy; sister - Zenda Martin; brother - Worley Stafford and many other loving family and friends.
There will be a graveside service with Rev. Norman Edwards officiating at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Oak Grove Cemetery - 2027 Co Rd 232, Wildwood, Fl. 34785.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bank/Page Theus Funeral and Cremations, 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.
Gloria S. Williams, 86
Gloria S Williams passed in peace at the age of 86 on March 2, 2023. Gloria was born on Feb. 8, 1937 to William Otto and Julia Pauline Shuman. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Otto Shuman, Jr (Bill), and husband James B Williams.
Gloria was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She dedicated her life to taking care of others. She attended the Oxford Assembly of God Church.
Gloria is survived by her son - Christopher (Tracey) Williams, granddaughters - Catie (Dustin) Bowers, Cayla (Caleb) Hyatt and Haley Williams; and three great grandchildren - Cason, Saylor and Corbin.
Visitation will held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Oxford Assembly of God Church 12114 US-301, Oxford, Fl. 34484. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Pine Level Cemetery, immediately following the service.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gloria’s name, to Cornerstone Hospice 601 Mariposa Way The Villages, FL 32162.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bank/Page Theus Funeral and Cremations, Wildwood.
Susan G. Linginfelter, 72
Oxford, FL
Susan G. Linginfelter, 72, lifelong resident of Oxford, Fl. passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was born Aug. 5, 1950 in Ocala, Fl. to Walton Wallace and Imogene (nee Caruthers) Garrett.
She was preceded by her father, Walton W. Garrett, and her two husbands, Joseph Evanuk and Harold Linginfelter, Sr.
She is survived by her children: Grant Evanuk, Harold Linginfelter and Brandi Barnett; brother, Walton R. Garrett, five grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
There will be a viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.
There will be a Graveside Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, Fl.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bank/Page Theus Funeral and Cremation
Patricia Emily Beckford, 86
Wildwood, FL
Patricia Emily Beckford, 86, of Wildwood, Florida passed away in Wildwood, Florida on Feb. 24, 2023. Purcell Chapel – Beyers Funeral Home, Bushnell.