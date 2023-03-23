Charles Leon Eaddy, 83
Florence, Lauderdale, AL.
Charles Leon Eaddy, also known as “Buddy,” was born in Linden, Sumter, Fl. and died at the age of 83 in Florence, Lauderdale, Ala. He served 22 years in the military. He also owned Bay Breeze Aluminum, Inc. of Central Florida, before retiring to Town Creek, Ala.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; his three children - Roxann Hunter (Craig), Charles L Eaddy III (Cathy) and Carol Howard; his 10 grandchildren - Trista Mitchell, Kara Puckett (Shawn), Richard and Lauren Hunter, John, Marc and Matthew Eaddy, Drummond Howard Jr., Charles IV Eaddy and Nicole Osmon (Wade); five great-grandchildren and three remaining sisters - Betty Milton (Leon), Eleanore Phillips and Judy Henry (Chris).
He loved fishing, cooking, karaoke. He often referred to himself as “bashful Buddy.” He especially loved his family and the Savior.
Dennis Drawdy, 82
Center Hill, FL
Dennis Drawdy,82, of Center Hill, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on March 16, 2023.