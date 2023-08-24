Gayle Shannon Hunt Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gayle Shannon Hunt, 96Bushnell Gayle Shannon Hunt, 96, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Dade City, Fl. on Aug. 16, 2023. Beyers Funeral Home – Bushnell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Click Here To Sign Up Trending Articles Articles ArticlesFire fee jump may be ‘hot’ topic for Commission - residents facing 161 percent increase in assessment costsWildwood seeking cause of pavement depressionsNay to the fire fee hikeSaturday is Amnesty DaySandovals dealing with disaster, but grateful for communityChristine Tritt, 88 - Oxford, Fl.James D. King, 91 - Webster, Fl. Latest e-Edition Sumter Sun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020