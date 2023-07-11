Irene Catherine Winton, 72, Bushnell
Irene Catherine Winton, 72, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Zephyrhills, Fl. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was born in Sheldon, Ill. on Sept. 11, 1950 to Harold and Mabel Bertrand.
She is survived by her four sons: Robert Louis Winton of Bushnell, Fl.; Greg Edward Winton of Linden, Tenn. ; Steven Allen Winton (Christina) of Linden, Tenn.; Brian Keith Winton (Kimberly Ann) of Bushnell, Fl.; daughter: Angel Lynn Stout (Rocky) of Webster, Fl.; stepson: James Winton of Bushnell, Fl.; stepdaughter: Barbara Winton of Bushnell, Fl.; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Cathy Bertrand of Bushnell, Fl.; Teresa Bertrand of Melbourne, Fl.; two brothers: Patrick Bertrand of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl.; Theodore Bertrand of Bushnell, Fl.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert William Winton; stepson Richard Winton and brother: Craig Bertrand.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 (with visitation from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.) at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Alexander officiating.