Marena Roberts, 74
Marena Roberts 74, passed away June 6, 2023.
Barbara “Babs” Ann Smith, Bushnell
Barbara Ann Smith, also known as Mom, Babs, Aunt Babs and Grandma, passed peacefully at home, in the early hours of June 16, after a long illness. She passed as she lay next to her husband of 67 years, Smitty.
She is going to be cremated by Purcells (Beyers) Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 8, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church of Bushnell, 221 West Noble Avenue, Bushnell – 33513/352-793-3221. After service, there will be a luncheon provided in the fellowship hall at the church.
Barbara was born on Dec. 20, 1937 to Nellie and John Moyer at a residence in Phillipsburg, N.J., where she grew up and attended Phillipsburg High School.
She met Charles “Smitty” Smith at the Broadway Skating Rink in 1953 and they were married on February 20, 1956. They had two children - Charles L. Smith Jr. and Cindy Lee Long. They started out living on Railroad Ave. in Hackettstown, N.J., moving to their home on Petersburg Road in Independence, N.J. in January 1959.
In 1977, they moved to Bushnell, buying the Sumter Gardens Trailer Park, managing that until last year. Although mostly a homemaker, she did work in the deli at Shop Rite on Main St. in Hackettstown, N.J. for a few years.
Grandma loved being with her four grandchildren - Melissa, Lindsay, Michelle and Kimberly, attending all their graduations and weddings. Also, her eight great-grandchildren - Seth, Maddox, Mira, Jaxen, Rylie, Nora, Theodore and Evie. She was lucky enough to see her family at least once a week, every week, as they were all local. Her hobbies included taking photos, videos, sending cards to everyone and calling frequently, watering her plants and talking with people around Bushnell.
She was also a huge supporter of T-ball, girls’ softball and school bands. She also loved Raider football, which which she attended regularly.
Barbara was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2010, so the family is grateful to her cancer doctor, Dr. Tauper of Leesburg, Cornerstone Hospice for their care and Purcell’s Funeral Home for their caring help, and we are grateful that she went peacefully and did not suffer.
Barbara was predeceased by her father John Moyer, mother Nellie Cooley Moyer, two sisters - Alice Cruts and Elizabeth Lantz.
Barbara helped a lot of people in her lifetime, especially other kids, and was well loved by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bushnell, Fl. in Barbara’s memory and the family will decide on a charitable cause.