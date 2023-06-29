Peggy Johnson Boyatt, 87
Bushnell
Peggy Johnson Boyatt, 87, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Fl. on June 19, 2023. Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.
Lawrence Burtoft, 94
Roseville, Ga.
Lawrence Burtoft, 94, of Rossville, Ga. passed away in Rossville, Georgia on June 20, 2023. Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.
Patricia Ann Ross Underwood
Patricia Ann Ross Underwood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on Aug. 3rd, 1941 in Beaver County, Pa., to James F. and Clita Clara Ross.
Patricia is survived by her husband Gene; four children: Victoria Pignanelli, Robin Barefield and husband Andre, Juanita Taylor, and Anthony Henne and husband Shannon; stepson Frank and wife Jenna Underwood. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Derrick Pignanelli, Steven Taylor, Frank Underwood, Marie Underwood Regester, Jordan Underwood, Mason Thomas Underwood and many great-grandchildren.
Prior to her retirement, Patricia was employed by The Bank of Virginia and later as a teacher for Arlington County Schools in Arlington, Va. Patricia and Gene traveled the world together. Such places as Alaska, Hawaii, Asia and Europe and many cruises. She loved playing golf until her health wouldn't let her. She then turned to weekly card games with any on comers, as well as weekly games with her children. She also became a Bunko nut.
The absence of Patricia has left a large dark hole in the hearts of her husband and children. We must mourn her because of all the love she so willing gave to her family. To my darling wife, I have always loved you and I always will. You were and still are the rock of my life. I am looking forward to the day our God brings us back together.
Joyce Amelia Purcell Blizzard, 86
3/11/37 – 6/18/23
Loving wife and mother, Joyce Amelia Purcell Blizzard, 86, passed away on June 18, 2023. Born and raised in Webster, Fl., she retired from Bell South in 1996. As a longtime resident of Palm Coast, Joyce was a founding member of the Parkview Baptist Church.
Joyce was married to James Blizzard, Sr. for 52 years, until his passing in 2011.
Besides her family and traveling, her biggest joy was being a very talented painter, having studied under Bob Ross in the 90’s.
Joyce leaves behind four children - James Blizzard, Jr. from Pe-Ell, Wa.; twin daughters - Debbie Blizzard and Donna Sander (son-in-law Norman Sander), of Daytona, Fl., son Johnny Blizzard (daughter-in-law, Marsha Blizzard) of Cocoa, Fl.
She also leaves two grandsons - Jimmy Blizzard III, (wife Laura Silva) of Washington and Austyn Blizzard of Cocoa, Fl.
She is survived by two of her five siblings - Rebecca Maddox of Port Orange, Fl., Jerry “Spud” Purcell, of Oxford; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Linden Cemetery, in Webster, Fl.
She was blessed in life and will be deeply missed by all.