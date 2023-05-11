Jason P. Lukert, 43
Jason P. Lukert, born Feb. 18, 1980 in Orlando, FL. passed away April 3, 2023 at Frye Medical Center, North Carolina. His parents are Harold (Skip) and JoEllen Lukert of Bushnell, Florida.
Jason enjoyed boating, fishing and camping with his family, was a scout and avid video gamer, studied media production at Seminole Community College. In Bushnell, he was the AAA tow guy and yardman at the local hardware store.
Cherishing his memory are his son, Adrian Lukert; brother Christopher Lukert (Michael); sister, Erin Lukert (Larry); nieces Hailie Lukert and Ari Sims; Adam Jackson a lifelong friend - all of Florida.
Jason sought out his birthmother and was welcomed by Sharon Sanders (Wayne) of Lenoir; his brothers, sister and nieces. Jason found his fairy tale love and soulmate with his fiancée Sandy Farthing of Lenoir. Their love for each other was shared with Sandy’s daughters Makayla Farthing (Rachel); and Kendra Cannon (Matt); and their children. These families and friends will all miss him.
Jason had a contagious laugh and gleaming brown eyes that saw the world for all it could be. He loved fully and forgave quickly. He was a man who found his Lord and Savior. An organ donor, his gifts survive him.
Dora Louise Rogers, 91
Dora Louise Rogers, 91, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on April 27, 2023.
Daniel "Danny" Eugene Servelo Sr., 84
Daniel “Danny” Eugene Servello, Sr., 84, from Bushnell, FL. passed away in Brooksville, Florida on May 05, 2023.
