John R. “Big John” Taylor
Old Town, FL
John R. “Big John” Taylor, 80, of Old Town, Fl. passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Kissimmee, Fl. to Lee A. and Georgia (nee Wilder) Taylor.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 year, Connie Taylor, and sister, Nina E. Dias.
He is survived by sons: John L. (Kathy) Taylor; Larry E. (Kristina) Taylor and John A. Taylor; sisters: Charlene (Curt) Heberlin and Katherine Taylor; granddaughters: Larra (Drew) Terry and Cheyenne Taylor; one niece, six nephews and numerous other loving family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service noon on Tuesday, March 28th at Oxford Assembly of God Church - 12114 US-301 Oxford, Fl. 34484
There will be a private family interment at a later date, for both John and Connie, in the Florida National Cemetery - Bushnell, Fl. with U.S. Army Honors.
Fay Elizabeth Lee, 80
Bushnell, FL
Faye Elizabeth Lee, 80, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Bushnell on March 21,2023. She was born in Webster, to Leroy and Martha Seay on March 30, 1942.
Mrs. Lee was a member of the York Street Church of God in Bushnell. Her hobbies included hand sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a caregiver by trade and cared for many people in Sumter County.
She loved God, her family and people. She is survived by her son: Kent Squires, of Bushnell; daughters: Lena (Kenneth) Fort of Wildwood and Kim Cason of Lake Panasoffkee; brother: Earl Seay of Bushnell; sisters: Joyce Mask of Bushnell and Shirley Bilbrey of Bushnell; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
