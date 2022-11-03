James “Jim” Holt, 66
James “Jim” Holt, 66, of Red Feather Lakes, CO passed away October 23, 2022, in Bushnell, Florida. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
Jim adopted Bushnell and Sumter County as his home when he came to work for the Bushnell Police Department in 1975. He was appointed Chief of Police in 1980 earning the distinction of being the youngest chief in the state of Florida.
After leaving the police department, Jim continued his education at Saint Leo College earning a BA majoring in Criminal Justice graduating Magna Cum Laude. Then on to Rollins College for his master’s degree majoring in Mental Health Counseling. At graduation he was named Outstanding Student. He then worked with the seriously mental ill and death and dying patients.
When Jim retired, he moved to Colorado adopting this as his new home. He loved the outdoors. His passion became epic hiking and backpacking adventures. He hiked the Inca Trail in Peru entering Machu Picchu through the Sun Gate. He hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail and achieved his goal of climbing at least one of Colorado's 58 peaks over 14,000 feet, Mt. Evans, at 14,265 feet in August of 2021.
He loved his family and friends. He was a gentle soul full of big, colorful stories. His smile was brilliant and his laugh infectious.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lilla Marsh Holt; his daughter, Sarah Ann Armeni and PJ of Webster; Son, Derrick Holt and Vicki of Alabama; step-daughter, Tiffany Treffeisen and Jeremiah of Lake Panasoffkee; grandchildren, Lacore Bell, Micah Bell and Allie Goocher of Webster, Step-grandchildren, Dakota Cantrell and Jacob of Silver Springs, Drake Treffeisen of Tifton, GA and Audrey Armeni of Webster; great-grandsons, Adrian Bell and Greyson Cantrell. His sister, Wanda Stanek and Allen Kent of Clermont; his half-brother Kenneth Holt and Marge of Orlando; his nephews, Rich Whitten and Jodi of Maine and John Samuel Holt of Crawfordville, FL; his sister-in-law Kathy Holt of Crawfordville.
He was predeceased by his brother Barney Holt and his parents Woodrow and Juanita Holt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any tributes could be made to the Colorado Trail Conservancy, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, or any outdoor organization promoting the use and care of our natural resources.
James E. Wade, Jr, 93
James E. Wade, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Bushnell, FL on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born June 29, 1929, in Bushnell to his parents James E. Wade, Sr. and Lillie Mae Rogers Wade. He served in the US Army, 1951-53 as a lineman in Company A, 317th Signal Construction Battalion and received the Occupation Medal (Germany). He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation in 1981 after 30 years of service as a surveyor and road inspector. He was also a cattle rancher and loved farming, hunting, fishing, attending bluegrass festivals, and airboating, but his favorite pastime was telling jokes and “stories”. James was a past Director of the Sumter County Cattlemen’s Association and member of the Florida Farm Bureau. He was a lifetime member of Indian Hill Baptist Church.
James is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianna Jolly Wade, his son, James E. (Jim) Wade III (Amy) and daughter Janice Ratcliff (Kenny); granddaughters Colleen Martin (Bruce), Brittany Snay (Bear), Megan Bailey, and Kelsey Ratcliff, as well as loving caregiver, Tanya “Josephine” Creasman. He also left behind memories for 3 great-grandchildren, nieces Wanda Lindsey, Gloria Hilley, and Lisa Crosby, nephew Gary Reaves, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Family/friends visitation at 10:30am with Memorial services at 1130am on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Indian Hill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Indian Hill Baptist Church or Indian Hill Cemetery Association, 7819 CR 633, Bushnell, FL 33513.
Cecil Allen Ray, 64
Cecil Allen Ray, 64, of Webster, Florida passed away at James A Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida on September 18, 2022. He was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on June 03, 1958 to Daniel and Joann Ray.
He proudly served his country as an Avionics Inertial and Radar Navigational Systems Specialist for the United States Air Force and an Aeronautical Engineer for Litton Guidance Control Systems in Woodland HIlls, CA.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Martha “Joy” Hooten Ray of Webster, Florida; children: Daniel Robert Ray of Webster, Florida; Sara Kathyrn Ray (Domenic) DeSimone of Port Richey, Florida; Caleb Matthew (Hailey) Ray of Floral City, Florida; grandchildren: Travis, Riley, Domenic, Amelia and Persephone; mother-in-law: Nancy Cherry of Webster, Florida; brothers: Gary Ray of Colorado; Jeff (Karen) Ray of Bushnell, Florida; Kenny (Carrie) Ray of Webster, Florida; He was preceded in death by his son: James Clayton Ray.
A special message from Joy: My husband was such a wonderful man. My soulmate, my best friend, my steadfast rock there for me through thick and thin. Always the gentleman; well mannered and polite, always quick with a witty remark. Feeling more than ever the suffering and sorrow you endured for so long. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the 46 yrs we shared, the richness of your heart and your mind, you filled me with profound joy. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you sweet husband, always and forever.
All arrangements are being handled by Beyers Funeral Home - Purcell Chapel 114 West Noble Ave, Bushnell, Florida.