John Lemuel Mann, at the age of 89, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born in Jonesboro, N.C. on April 25, 1934.
John graduated from Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas in 1960, earning a Master of Theology Degree. He was ordained a clergyman in The United Methodist Church in 1961 and served as a pastor/associate pastor in three churches in Texas before joining the United States Air Force.
John began his United States Air Force career in July 1964 at Reese AFB, Texas. From 1967 to 1976, he was stationed at U-Tapao RTAFB and Nakhon Phanom RTAFB, Thailand; Niagara Falls AFB, New York; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Erding AB and Hahn AB, Germany; and Hurlburt Field, Florida. In 1977 John was selected to serve on the USAF Inspector General team and in 1979 assigned to the Office of the Chief of Chaplains, USAF, Washington, D.C. After being stationed three years at Hickam AFB, Hawaii, he was selected as the Executive Director of the Armed Forces Chaplains Board, at The Pentagon, Washington, D.C. and finished his career at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, Lackland AFB, Texas. John retired after 27 years in the United States Air Force to Atlantic Beach, Fl. and last resided in Wildwood.
John enjoyed canoeing, kayaking, sailing and laughing with family and friends.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (nee Kelly) Mann; parents - Hammett Glasgow and Lizzie Lee (nee Todd) Mann; brother - Charles Lee Mann, and son - David Lemuel Mann.
John is survived by his loving companion, Peggy Banks of Wildwood, Fl.; son - Mark Mann of McLean, Va.; daughter - Lisa (Joseph) Crupi of Randolph, N.J.; sister - Margaret (nee Mann) Cox of Sanford, N.C.; his seven grandchildren - Taylor, Dylan and Garrett Crupi; Regan, Sheridan and Blair Mann; and Olivia Morrical; his two great-grandchildren - Makahyla and Xavier Crupi; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a special charity of choice.
Service Location: Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home
410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785
Service Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Public Viewing: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Marion County Honor Guard will begin 2:30 p.m.
A memorial service in Sanford, N.C. and graveside services at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. will be scheduled for a later date.