Faye Elizabeth Lee, 80
Bushnell, FL
Faye Elizabeth Lee, 80, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Bushnell on March 21,2023. She was born in Webster, to Leroy and Martha Seay on March 30, 1942.
Mrs. Lee was a member of the York Street Church of God in Bushnell. Her hobbies included hand sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a caregiver by trade and cared for many people in Sumter County.
She loved God, her family and people. She is survived by her son: Kent Squires, of Bushnell; daughters: Lena (Kenneth) Fort of Wildwood and Kim Cason of Lake Panasoffkee; brother: Earl Seay of Bushnell; sisters: Joyce Mask of Bushnell and Shirley Bilbrey of Bushnell; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
All arrangements are being handled by: Purcell Chapel-Beyers Funeral Home in Bushnell, Florida.