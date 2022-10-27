Cheryl Kry Christensen, 57, of Bushnell, Florida passed away on October 11, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Leesburg, Florida on August 29, 1965 to James and Martha Kry. She was the owner of Jim Kry Insurance.
She was a member of the Pilot Club and Good News Church. She was on the board of directors for the Lumina Youth Choir, and a member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. She enjoyed being involved with her church, community and children.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years: David Christensen of Bushnell, Florida; daughter: Karrah Christensen of Bushnell, Florida; son: Gunnar Christensen of Bushnell, Florida; brothers: James “Wes” Kry (Jeannie) of Burlington, Wisconsin and Dwayne “Buck” Kry (Trish) of Groveland, Florida; nephews: Austin Kry, Danny Kry and Andrew Kry; and nieces: Izabella Kry, Lauren Kry, and Jamie Kry.
A service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pastor John Blake will be officiating. All arrangements are being handled by Purcell Chapel - Beyers Funeral Home in Bushnell, Florida.