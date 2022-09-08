Christopher “Chris” Alan Beesley, 56, of Sumterville, Florida passed away in Sumterville, Florida on September 03, 2022. He was born in Leesburg, Florida on June 30, 1966 to Edward and Betty Beesley. He was Baptist in faith.
He enjoyed building projects, going to Lowe’s, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Debra Beesley of Sumterville, Florida; children: Summer “Nichole” Shirley (Allen) of Wildwood, Florida; Chelsea Cortez of Leesburg, Florida; Justin Beesley (Kaylee) of Bushnell, Florida; Kody Beesley (Emily) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Cade Beesley of Sumterville, Florida; grandchildren: Bhody, Waylon, Beau, Briggs, Ella, Emersyn, Tinsley, Tyler, Rylee, and Cheyenne; sisters: Pam Walley of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Lisa Potter (Billy) of Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; Michelle McCue (Zandy) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; brother: Kenny Beesley (Jennifer) of Frostproof, Florida and many other loving extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Betty and Ken Babbitt.
A service will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm (with visitation from 1-2) at Silo Oaks in Sumterville, Florida. In lieu of flowers guests are asked to bring a dessert to the Celebration of Life.