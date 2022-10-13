On October 9, 2022, Faye Dixon of Bushnell, a devoted and loving wife, mother of three and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 in her home.
Faye was born on July 14, 1932, in Dade City, Florida, to James and Ellen (Massey) Adams. Her parents suffered an early death and her mother’s sister and husband, Vera and C. D. Mims, living in Parrish, Florida, lovingly provided Faye and her sister, Joyce, a home and later had five additional children.
When her aunt and uncle moved to Bushnell in 1953, she met Franklin and on May 8, 1954, they married and raised two daughters and a son. She was foremost a homemaker taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren and also worked as a bookkeeper.
Faye loved her family. Taking care of them and her home was her calling in life. She kept several of her grandchildren for their working parents and was lovingly called “Nana.” As an excellent country cook, she was known for her cornbread dressing and blueberry dessert. Her husband, when still living, waited each year for her to make fruit cakes by a special recipe she had tweaked to their liking. Although a reserved person, she had a sharp wit and loved to laugh with her sisters and brothers. She was Baptist by faith.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin, her son, Jimmy, her daughter, Gina Simpson, her sister, Joyce Grace and her brother, Richard Mims.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Sandee (Mike) Howell; brother, Charles (Linda) Mims; sisters, Orel (Jerry) Hall, Helen Hunt, Mae Adkins; grandsons, Tim (Brittani) Altman and James Dixon; granddaughters, Jessica Simpson and Amber Dixon; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell on Friday, October 14, 2022, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. and services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Tema Cemetery in Sumterville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FBC of Bushnell, Cornerstone Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.