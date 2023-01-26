In Loving Memory of George Earnest Malies
George was a fine man, loved by family and friends. George was born in Sullivan, Indiana and raised in Orlando and Wildwood Florida. George went home to Heavenly Father in December 2022.
George was in the US Army where he retired from 20 years of service. During his time in the service George served in Germany, Bosnia, as a Drill Instructor at Fort Knox, Ky and an Army Recruiter in Florida, where he gained recognition for his recruiting effort. During his time in the Army, George earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.
George and his family moved to Caneyville, Kentucky. George was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
George is survived by his Parents: Ronald and Suanna Helton, brother David Malies and family, sister Polly Helton and family, Wife Cornelia Malies, children: Xavier, Sebastian, and Benson of Caneyville, Ky. ex-spouse, Kathy, their children, Shirley Cruce and family, Bionka Duprey and family, Georgia Justice and family and Tonya Sorensen and family. There was a cremation. The family ask that donations be made IN HONOR OF GEORGE EARNEST MALIES TO THE WOUNDED WORRIORS.