Gloria Sellers Bronson-Nelson of Wildwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Mrs. Nelson was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, Al. to William M. and Abbie Deloris (nee McVay) Holder.
Gloria lived here all her life and was a cook and waitress at the I-75 Truck Stop for more than 25 years. She was a member of DAV Women’s Auxiliary Post 96.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 10 years, Lucius, and her son Timothy “Scott” Bronson.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Register; grandson - Austin (Tori) Bronson; grandchildren - Faith (Gage Nelson) Durham; great-grandchildren - Kaden Scott Bronson, Charles Lee Bronson, Aubrey Davis, Jade Gypsy, Emma Rae June Nelson; several nieces and nephews.
There was a graveside service held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 1901 C.R. 25A, Leesburg, Fl.
Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 is in charge of funeral arrangements.