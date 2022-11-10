James A. Bailey, 63, of Trenton, FL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 22, 1959, in Ocala, FL to Clyde W. and Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 yrs., Brenda (nee Bramlett) Bailey; daughters: Abby Bailey and Maggie Bailey; brothers: Winston (Carla) Bailey and Thomas Bailey; and many other loving cousins and lifelong friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Oxford Assembly of God Church 12114 US-301, Oxford, FL 34484.
Interment will follow the service at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to Dunklin Memorial Church 3342 SW Hosanah Ln, Okeechobee, FL 34974
Online just click the " Donate " button top right... https://www.dunklin.org/
Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
For the full obituary and online condolences please visit: bankspagetheus.com