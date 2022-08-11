James “Jim” Darwin Reed, 73
Midgeville, Ga.
James “Jim” Darwin Reed (Feb. 12, 1949 - July 31, 2022) has passed away at 1:13 on July 31, 2022. He leaves at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Kathleen Reed, son, Michael James Reed (spouse Cathy Reed). His legacy will be continued in the hearts of his grandchildren, James Darwin Reed (fiancé Paige Jackson), Michael James Reed II (spouse Cindy Reed), Emily Susan Jane Davenport (spouse Brandon Davenport), Joshua Ryan Reed (spouse Vanessa Reed), Julia Lynette Hufnagel (spouse Harrison Hufnagel), Micholas Jae Reed and Makayla Jade Reed. He truly loved his great-grandchildren: Michael Reed, Joseph Reed, Elijah Davenport, Alivia Reed, Austin Reed, and Asher Reed. He is loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews, as well as close friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by three sons: William Stanley Reed, Steven Allen Reed and Matthew Jason Reed; his parents, William Reed and Barbara Jane Reed; his grandparents Delbert Bradshaw and Violet Bradshaw.
He is in the care of Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville, Ga. He requested a private, graveside service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ga. Family hopes and wishes for everyone who knew Jim to put a good memory of him in their heads and hearts then smile or laugh, but know he is still serving them in heaven.