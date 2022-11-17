Joe “Wayne” Jones, known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren as Papa, passed away unexpectedly on November 5th, 2022 at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he departed this earth. Anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with Wayne was better for knowing him. He was a light in the world that will never be replaced. Wayne was born January 11th, 1949 in Panama City. He grew up in Lake Butler during his early years and moved to Sumter County in the 60’s, and graduated from the Class of 1967 at South Sumter High School. Wayne served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war. He then joined the Division Forestry as a Forest Ranger and retired 33 years later as a Forest Area Supervisor. Many, many different hobbies have occupied Wayne’s time over the years including painting, golf, racquetball, photography, RVing, hunting, and fishing, but throughout all of these, music has always been his biggest joy. He played with his band Central Avenue for over twenty years in a multitude of weddings, parties, restaurants, dive bars, and VFWs. Most recently he was part of a group of old high school buddies who held regular jam sessions at his home. As much as he loved music, Wayne lived for his family. He is survived by Susan, his wife and soulmate of 44 years, daughters Kellie Ross (Kris), Jennifer Moseley (Ronnie), Jessica Kelly (Timmy), brothers Ken (Diane) and Mike (Marilyn), and grandchildren Kait Nesbitt (Jake), Kymbra Windham (Jack), Dylan Gregory, Carson Gregory, Brooke Moseley, Kaylah Kelly, and Beau Moseley, and great grandchildren Eva Nesbitt, Maddie Nesbitt, and Aly Windham. He was preceded in death by his father Joe Jones, mother Annette Jones Brown, and granddaughter Kristal Ross. There will be a Celebration of a Grand Life on January 7th at 4 pm, at the home that Wayne shared with Susan. We look forward to hearing all of the stories from his friends and family. Facts, tall tales, and legends will all be accepted and enjoyed.
