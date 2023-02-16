John Bradley Shepherd, Jr.
Sept. 8, 1938 – Feb. 10, 2023
On Feb. 10th, John Bradley (Brad) Shepherd, Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old. Brad is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Vanacore Shepherd, their two daughters - Amy Albury (James), Palm City and Valerie Shepherd, Winter Garden and their two grandchildren - Garrett Albury, Brooklyn, N.Y. and Evan Ann Albury, Silver Spring, Md. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Bradley Shepherd.
Brad loved dogs more than some people and is survived by his golden retriever, Hank and predeceased by many loving four-legged companions.
Born to John and Suzanne Shepherd, Brad joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 where he traveled to many ports and especially enjoyed his tours in the Mediterranean. No wonder he fell in love when he met the lovely Italian girl from Tampa!
While serving in the U.S. Navy, Brad learned the electrician trade but didn’t enjoy performing the work while lying on his back in the bowels of a submarine or aircraft carrier. So, when his service concluded, he attended the University of Florida, graduating as an electrical engineer in 1965. He went on to become a registered professional engineer and enjoyed a long career doing the work he loved.
Brad started his career with Tampa Electric Company where, over his 15-year tenure, he designed major projects, worked on engineering standards and developed into manager.
He then spent 15 years with Florida Power Corporation as the Manager of Engineering and Operations responsible for planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the distribution system in the greater Orlando area. A true leader, he led a team and enjoyed motivating employees. He got to know his employees personally, truly cared for their safety and helped them to build on their strengths. He may have been “the boss” but most would say he was a leader, mentor and friend.
After ‘retiring’ from the utility business, Brad found a new calling founding J.B. Shepherd & Associates and becoming a Board Certified Diplomate in Forensic Engineering by the National Academy of Forensic Engineers (NAFE). Through this business, he was able to utilize his electrical expertise to investigate accidents and provide legal testimony based on science. His testimony impacted the outcome of countless legal proceedings and, more importantly, resulted in improved safety and maintenance procedures, preventing future injuries. Because it was his passion, Brad continued to provide ‘Justice on a Level Plane’ into his final days.
When he wasn’t working, Brad enjoyed many hobbies, mostly outdoors. He shared his love of the sea with his son starting with his first boat, the 14-foot aluminum skiff named ABAVAS. Over the years, the boats grew larger and included a few Boston Whalers (Over Easy and Sunny Side Up), a Grady White and a 29’ Topaz (Remedy). Alan carried on the boating tradition, becoming a 3000-ton yacht captain before his passing in 2020.
He also enjoyed hunting birds and deer and travelled with his cousins, Hugh and Billy Powell, on many expeditions including to Alaska and South America.
Brad and Ann moved to Bushnell in 2005 and were welcomed into the community. He spent most of his free time enjoying his beautiful property, watching the cattle and birds and tinkering with tractors and tools in the barn. He built and decorated a trailer used for many hayrides. Prior to the pandemic, Ann and Brad hosted many events including an annual Thanksgiving Weekend gathering. All the kids (including the grown-up ones) loved playing with his four-wheeled ‘toys’.
Funeral Services for Brad Shepherd will be held on Wednesday Feb. 15 at Purcell Chapel. 114 West Noble Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.
A brief graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
If you would like to send flowers, please contact Martha’s Flowers in Bushnell.
Or, the family would appreciate your kind donation to Moffit Cancer Center.