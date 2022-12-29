Jontae Solomon Haywood, a precious gift from God was born on November 9th, 2007 at Leesburg Regional Hospital. Jontae was born to Shannon Latoya Rolling and later adopted by his great aunt and uncle, Rozelle Rolling Spillman Haywood and Emory (Sylvester) Haywood. Jontae had an amazing smile that lifted the room with a contagious laugh. Jontae was a student at South Sumter Prep as an 8th grade student. Jontae enjoyed football, basketball, fishing and music with the plans of being a professional rapper. Jontae loved spending time with his dad "Emory Haywood".
Although Jontae had some "anger" issues, he was a very kind and polite young man. He showed extreme compassion to the elderly he came in contact with.
Jontae was preceded in death by his adoptive grandparents: Robert and Rebecca Graham
Jontae leaves behind: His birth mother, Shannon Rolling (Savannah, GA); Adoptive mother, Rozell Spillman Haywood (Bushnell, FL); Father, Emory Haywood (Bushnell, FL); 4 brothers, Linwood Haywood and David Spillman, both of Bushnell, FL; Santana Rolling, Madjesty Rolling, both of Savannah, GA; Biological grandmother, Laurell Rolling (Augusta, GA); 3 Aunts: Cherroyl Morgan (Jacksonville, FL); Catherine Johnson (Harlem, GA); Diana Pinkston (Perry) Lakeland, FL; 6 uncles: Reilly Jackson (Lakeland, FL); Bob Jackson (Lakeland, FL); Thomas Graham (Tallahassee, FL); Jovan Graham (Bushnell, FL); Terrance Graham (Samantha) of Pennsylvania; Donnell Johnson (Dearing, GA); Godfather, Nathaniel “Poppa” Green; a host of nieces/nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Jontae Solomon Haywood will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.
Flowers - Flowers may be Received on Thursday December 29, 2022 from 9am to 3pm. J.T. Campbell funeral home and cremation services 210 West Jefferson street Brooksville FL 34601
Funeral Cortege - The funeral Cortege will form on Friday December 30th at 10:30 am 308 Pine Street Bushnell, Florida
Celebration of Life- The celebration of life will be held on Friday December 30th at 11:30 am at Sumterville 1st Assembly of God 2087 East County Road 470 Sumterville, FL 33585
Service can be viewed Via Facebook Live J.T Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel
Friday November 30, 2022 at 1130 am eastern standard time.
Pastor- Daniel Richwine
Eulogist- Pastor Tracy Taylor
Final Resting Place- South Sumter Evergreen Cemetery Beville's Corner Florida
Professional Services Entrusted to J.T. Campbell funeral home and cremation services Macedonia chapel 210 West Jefferson Street Brooksville 352-587-8080
"When You Need Us Most"