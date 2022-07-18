June Bolling Gibson, 92, of Adamsville passed away peacefully on Sunday July 10th. June was born on Guest River, in southwest Virginia, on June 5, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Elliott Gibson of East Stone Gap, Va. and her parents, Roscoe and Bertha (Woods) Bolling of Wise, Va. She is survived by her children, Freda Gibson (Ruth Ruppert) of Inglis and Jim Gibson (TeResa) of Wildwood. June dearly loved her grandchildren, Katherine Gibson of Inglis; Danielle Gibson-Hall (Brandon Hall), James Gibson, Jr. (Tricka) and Christopher Gibson, all of Wildwood; and her great-granddaughter, Alani Hall of Wildwood. She is also survived by her brother, Kyle Bolling and his wife Shirley, who was June’s dear friend, of Sumterville, her sister Mary Ann Wagner of Canton, Ohio and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
June was a strong woman. She grew up in one of the poorest sections of the United States during the heart of the Great Depression and many of her relatives, including her father, were coal miners. She worked cutting trees with an axe to pay for her high school class ring and continued to work hard her entire life. She was an accomplished seamstress, working in a garment factory in Virginia and later at the Hanover Shoe Factory in Bushnell, Florida, after moving to the state in 1964.
She later worked for over 20 years as a cashier at the Unocal Truck Stop in Wildwood. She made many lifelong friends while working there, retiring in 1985. Following her retirement from Unocal, she worked for several years as the librarian of the Coleman Public Library, finally retiring for good in 2010 at the age of 80.
June loved her family, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ and she loved life. Her deepest regret in leaving this world was that she would no longer be here to watch over, protect and provide for her family. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were the lights of her life and she never failed to tell them how much she loved them. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. June enjoyed reading Mary Higgins Clark novels, quilting, Word Search puzzles and challenging jigsaw puzzles.
A viewing will be held for the public at Banks Page Theus Funeral home in Wildwood on Thursday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Following the viewing, June will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, alongside her late husband, Fred.
Kate “Kittie” Tayes, 83, of Wildwood, Fl. passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Eladio Izquierdo, Jr., 68, of Sumterville, Fl. passed away in Leesburg on June 30, 2022.