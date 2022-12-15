Mary A. (Worrell) Campbell, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born December 25, 1943, in Florence, SC to Walter and Mary Frances (Fowler) Worrell.
Shortly after her birth her family moved to Wildwood, FL where her dad worked for the Railroad. She grew up in Wildwood and was a cheerleader at Wildwood High School and graduated in 1962. She became a keypunch operator and worked for the Railroad.
Her marriage to Terry Campbell lasted over 59 years until his death on July 7, 2022, from a drowning at his lake place in Crane Hill, AL. Their only son, Terry (Tee) Leland Campbell Jr. died of a major stroke June 15, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Walter (W. D.) Worrell.
She is survived by her brother, John (Sondra) Worrell; granddaughter Melissa Campbell; great-granddaughters Abigail, Nicole, and Isabella Grantham; and sister-in-law, Jackie Swearingen and numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends. She was blessed with 2 angels who took wonderful care of her in her final years due to dementia.
Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL. There are no services scheduled at this time.