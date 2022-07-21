Richard William Russell, Sr., “Bill” to his family and friends, passed away June 28, 2022 at 92 years of age. He was born June 19, 1930 in Wildwood, Fl. to CB and Hazel Russell. Bill attended the University of Florida for 2 years before going to work for SAL Railroad which later became CSX. He retired as Divisional General Car Foreman with 35 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed painting and making crafts for his grandchildren, as well as hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: daughter Debby and husband Mike Sopotnick; son Rick and wife Tammie Russell; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 ½ years Betty in 2018, his parents, a sister Nellie and a brother Keith.
Private services for Mr Russell will be held at a later date and he will be buried by his wife at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.
- - - - -
Anton Clement Leiter, Jr., 91 - Bushnell
Anton Clement Leiter, Jr., 91 of Bushnell, Fl. passed away in Bushnell on July 11, 2022.