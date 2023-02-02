Sandra Martha Mallery Sigler, 78, of Wildwood, FL, passed away of natural causes on January 18th, 2023. She is at peace with God, who loves her immensely.
Sandy was born on October 8th, 1944, and was one of nine children born to Willard and Martha Mallery of Olean, NY. After graduating from Archbishop Walsh High School in 1962, she went on to join the United States Navy as a WAVE, specializing in Communications. It was there that she met and married her life-long partner and spouse, Jimmy B. Sigler, and soon after left the military to begin her dedication as a Navy wife and devoted mother to five children.
In the mid-1980’s, Sandy began a second career as Bookkeeper/Secretary for the Sumter County School District. Having always excelled at math, Sandy found this new chapter of her life very fulfilling and enjoyed working at Wildwood High School and Webster Elementary School until her retirement.
Sandy was a faithful child of God and true disciple of the Roman Catholic Church, dedicating her time and talent as a faith formation teacher. She was wildly skilled as a cake decorator, cook, seamstress and quilt-maker. She was a red-headed beauty, with sharp wit and a biting sense of humor. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, with an ever-welcoming heart to all she encountered.
Sandy was an extraordinary wife, mother and friend: patient, fun-loving, adventurous, accepting and unwavering in support of those she loved. She was a bright light in the lives of many. Her life made this world a better place; a positive ripple that will continue for generations to come. Sandy will be deeply, immeasurably missed.
Sandy is predeceased by her parents, Willard and Martha Mallery; her sister, Beverly (Ralph) Lamberti, and her brothers, John (Shirley) Mallery, Francis (Maryann) Mallery and Thomas (Judy) Mallery, and great-granddaughter, Anna-Marie Sigler. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Sigler; her sister, Judy (Gary) Robbins; her brothers, Raymond Mallery, Peter (Debbie) Mallery, and Donald (Antonia) Mallery; her five children, Stephen (Jennifer) Sigler, Michael (Misty) Sigler, Timothy (Angela) Sigler, Deborah (Gary) Sigler DiCairano, and Andrew Sigler; her fourteen grandchildren, Sean, Thomas, Sarah, Kristen, Kevin, Ryan, Alexandra, Heather, Jessica, Matthew, Lindsay, Nicholas, Samantha and Courtney; and eight great-grandchildren, Madlyn, Damien, Kaitlyn, Aurelia, Jasmin, Harrison, Shane and Guinevere.